GTA Online players who have picked up the new Xbox Series X|S and PS5 port are running into quite the dilemma. Rockstar has released Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online across three different generations of consoles and PC in eight years, selling hundreds of millions of copies in the process. In that time, players have racked up millions of in-game dollars, bought countless vehicles and properties, and invested hundreds, if not thousands, of hours leveling up their character. A lot of progress has been made by players over the years and thankfully, Rockstar lets them transfer their old characters over to the new version of GTA Online, but it comes with a massive catch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 DAYS AGO