Belton, TX

Sweepstakes Winner

Cameron Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yoe High Band won its 12th straight...

www.cameronherald.com

CBS19

Brownsboro celebrates state title with championship banner

BROWNSBORO, Texas — The Brownsboro community continues to celebrate the Bearettes' state title nearly a month after the win. On Monday, the school unveiled the championship banner, along with gear and paraphernalia, for Bearettes to autograph for their young fans. "It means the absolute world to me to have...
BROWNSBORO, TX
KFDA

Sandies’ Thacker overcomes wind in District 3-5A Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The final round of the District 3-5A high school girls golf Tournament ended with the Amarillo High Lady Sandies claiming the team title led by first place overall finisher Charlee Thacker. The Sandies sophomore shot 81 in round two at the Ross Rogers Golf Complex finishing...
AMARILLO, TX
Orange Leader

Lady Bears, Dileo zip to District 22-4A golf crowns

BEAUMONT – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears captured the first-place team title and Lady Bears Montana Dileo and Neely Wozniak placed first and second respectfully individually at the District 22-4A Golf Championships held at the Homberg Golf Course Monday and Tuesday. It was the second straight 22-4A District Championship...
BEAUMONT, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Girls Soccer: Midlothian stops Longview, 5-1

SULPHUR SPRINGS — Midlothian spotted Longview an early goal, and then scored five unanswered on the way to a 5-1 win over the Lady Lobos in a Class 5A Region II area playoff match at Gerald Prim Stadium. Longview got on the board in the first half on a...
LONGVIEW, TX
KCBD

ABC Pro Rodeo warns about overpriced ticket scam

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Organizers with the ABC Pro Rodeo issued a warning on Wednesday night to make sure people don’t overpay for tickets. Reserved seating is only sold through Select-A-Seat Lubbock for $30. General admission is $10 at all western wear stores. The ABC Pro Rodeo is from...
LUBBOCK, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

LaPoynor's Gracey, Grapeland's Wiley earn all-state honors

LaPoynor’s Cooper Gracey and Grapeland’s Omarian Wiley both earned all-state honors in Class 2A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Joining Gracey and Wiley in Class 3A, were Timpson’s Terry Bussey, Beckville’s Ryan Harris and Tenaha’s Ja’Tyrian Moore. Center’s Christopher Evans received honors...
GRAPELAND, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Schreiner Sports: Shotgun Competes at ACUI National Championship

KERRVILLE, TX: This past weekend, the Schreiner University Shotgun team competed in the ACUI National Championship. After a long and hard-fought week, our Mountaineers are back home from the ACUI National Championship. Though it did not end up how they had hoped, and the weather was less than cooperative for everyone all week long, the team kept on fighting to the very last target. Over the past 5 days, they shot 6 different events. Starting on Tuesday with Super Sporting, Sporting Clays, American Skeet, Skeet Doubles and finally American Trap and Doubles Trap on Saturday. Out of a possible 3000 targets for a team score, Schreiner ended up with 2822, which placed us with 3rd place in Division 1 and 4th place team Overall out of the 95 programs represented at the tournament this year.
KERRVILLE, TX
Belton, TX
WacoTrib.com

Meridian hires Itasca's Kerbow to fill football/AD vacancy

Meridian ISD has hired Jim Kerbow as its new head football coach/athletic director, approving the move at last week’s school board meeting. Kerbow makes the move across Central Texas to Meridian from Itasca, where he spent the past three years leading the Wampus Cats. He went 5-23 in his time in Itasca. He also has past stints at Huntington, Frankston, Rosebud-Lott, Rockdale, Lamar Consolidated, Columbus and Tyler Lee in more than 20 years of coaching.
MERIDIAN, TX

