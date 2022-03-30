Sweepstakes Winner

KERRVILLE, TX: This past weekend, the Schreiner University Shotgun team competed in the ACUI National Championship. After a long and hard-fought week, our Mountaineers are back home from the ACUI National Championship. Though it did not end up how they had hoped, and the weather was less than cooperative for everyone all week long, the team kept on fighting to the very last target. Over the past 5 days, they shot 6 different events. Starting on Tuesday with Super Sporting, Sporting Clays, American Skeet, Skeet Doubles and finally American Trap and Doubles Trap on Saturday. Out of a possible 3000 targets for a team score, Schreiner ended up with 2822, which placed us with 3rd place in Division 1 and 4th place team Overall out of the 95 programs represented at the tournament this year.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO