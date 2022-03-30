RVI updates plans for Wyalusing Commons property

Multnomah County officials recently described plans to bring employment, parks and housing to 90 acres in Gresham.Plans to transform the largest undeveloped county-owned property in East Multnomah County are taking shape. County officials recently released a master plan, dubbed the "Vance Vision," which will serve as a high-level guide for developing the nearly 90-acre site into affordable housing, an employment center, a regional park and recreation area. Located along Southeast 182nd Avenue and 190th Avenue in the Rockwood and Centennial neighborhoods of Gresham, the site is in a racially and ethnically diverse area that has been underserved for decades, officials...

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO