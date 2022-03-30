ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Blooming Branches celebrates 10 years

guttenbergpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlooming Branches will mark 10 successful years in business with...

guttenbergpress.com

hypebeast.com

Christie's To Auction fRiENDSiES NFT Collection by FriendsWithYou

Christie’s has officially announced fRiENDSiES by FriendsWithYou, the first time the auction will offer its collectors an opportunity to collaborate directly with the NFT creators on the design, mint and build of the hybrid pieces. In December 2021, Christie’s first collaborated with OpenSea to sell its first fRiENDSiE, which...
ECONOMY
Architectural Digest

Tommy Hilfiger Sells Contemporary Aspen Ski Home for $50 Million

If there’s one thing Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, Dee Ocleppo, know just as well as fashion it must be real estate. Last year they earned their spot on the list of top celebrity real estate transactions with the $45 million sale of their Connecticut home, and now, according to the Wall Street Journal, they’ve broken their own record with the sale of an Aspen ski home for $50 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WVNS

Hinton florist celebrates 50 year anniversary

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – One local flower shop has been brightening the days of customers in Hinton every day for the last 50 years. Hinton Floral and Gift has served the Hinton and Summers County Community for 50 years. On Friday, April 1, 2022, they held a celebration with friends and family to celebrate the […]
HINTON, WV
#Mark 10
Sourcing Journal

Dickies Plans Centennial Year Celebrations and Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Few apparel brands can mark 100 years in business, but Dickies is doing just that this year with a multifaceted campaign that celebrates its history and future. The heritage workwear label’s new campaign “Made in Dickies” pays tribute to the makers that have dressed in its garments for the last century. “Reaching this major milestone has led us to evaluate and examine what has made Dickies a household name for 100 years,” said Denny Bruce, Dickies global brand president. “Dickies represents more than just clothing. The brand embodies hardworking people around the world and has...
BEAUTY & FASHION
pymnts.com

Restoration Hardware Closes Record Year, Looks to ‘Selling Spaces’

For the second year in a row, luxury furniture and home goods retailer Restoration Hardware posted record results for the fourth-quarter and full-year. “We are pleased to report another year of record results with net revenues increasing 32% to $3.759 billion versus $2.849 billion a year ago, and up 42% versus 2019,” Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman wrote in a letter to shareholders Wednesday (March 30). “If you exclude money-losing online businesses, it represents one of the highest two-year growth rates in our industry.”
CORTE MADERA, CA

