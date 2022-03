A huge blaze has torn through a Walmart distribution centre in Indiana causing an enormous smoke cloud visible for miles.Plainfield Fire Department officials confirmed the fire is at a Walmart warehouse between Avon and the Indianapolis International Airport.Town officials say they are receiving a large number of 911 calls about the fire and urging residents to only call in an emergency.Fire officials say that no-one was injured in the fire and that there were around 1,000 people inside the warehouse when it broke out on Wednesday.“Just about every fire department in central Indiana is responding,” said Joe Aldridge, deputy chief...

