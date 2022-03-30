ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Woman who threatened kids with knife at Fort Wayne playground gets probation

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman caught on video threatening children at a Fort Wayne school playground while armed with a knife in May will avoid jailtime. An Allen...

