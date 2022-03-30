ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ukrainian band blocked from benefit show speaks out

KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

Ukrainian rock band Antytila was playing shows in January....

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch Arcade Fire and David Byrne cover Plastic Ono Band’s ‘Give Peace A Chance’ at Ukraine benefit show

Arcade Fire and David Byrne covered Plastic Ono Band‘s protest song ‘Give Peace A Chance’ at the final night of four Ukraine benefit gigs in New York City. The Canadian band were joined by the legendary soloist and former Talking Heads frontman for the rendition of John Lennon and Plastic Ono Band’s 1969 single last night (March 21) at Bowery Ballroom.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Stelter
Deadline

Chris Wallace On His Move To CNN+: “No Longer Felt Comfortable With The Programming At Fox”

Click here to read the full article. Chris Wallace spent nearly two decades at Fox News before shifting to the new streaming service, CNN+. In an interview with the New York Times on Sunday, Wallace gave what is believed to be his first public statements on the reason he left his longtime media home. Wallace claimed Fox News shifted in the months following Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. He was also taken aback by Fox host Tucker Carlson’s take on the Jan. 6 uprising, and was disturbed by Carlson’s documentary, Patriot Purge, which defended the insurrection. As a result, “I just no longer felt comfortable...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Rock Band#Benefit Concert#Ukrainian#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS News

Fallout from exclusive report on gap in Trump's January 6 phone log

CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Mola Lenghi to discuss his recent interview with Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, about the gap in Trump's phone log that day.
POTUS
Decider.com

Great News! CNN+ Looks to Be a Less Shouty, Ad-Free CNN

With a war threatening Eastern Europe and midterm elections gearing up at home, this week’s launch of CNN+ comes at an ideal time for consumers looking for an inexpensive, ad-free news outlet with global reporting and analysis that doesn’t require a monthly cable subscription. For fans of media...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Nonprofit Group Helps Rescue Injured Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall From Ukraine

Sitting in front of cameras and bright lights while giving the local area, country, or even the world at large the daily news is a tough job. Add in traveling to a dangerous, war-torn country to do it and the job gets far more difficult. But news correspondents like Benjamin Hall are extremely dedicated. They’re willing to do whatever it takes to get the truth out there. Even it means putting themselves in harm’s way.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

CNN refuses to deny report that there will be job cuts as soon as May at CNN+ due to low subscriptions just a day after the streaming service launched

CNN refused to deny a report that the company is bracing for layoffs as soon as May due to subpar subscription signups for its brand new CNN+ streaming service. Fox Business Network's Charles Gasparino reported on Wednesday that CNN+, a $120 million venture that launched yesterday, is already failing and may not survive on its own for much longer.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Fox News Tops March And First Quarter Cable Ratings; CNN Rises In Ukraine-Dominated Breaking News Month

Click here to read the full article. Fox News topped the March ratings as well as the first quarter of 2022, while CNN saw its ratings rise in the past month, dominated by coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Fox News averaged 2.86 million viewers in primetime, up 19% from the same month a year earlier. MSNBC averaged 1.28 million, down 29%, and CNN averaged 1.22 million, up 1%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 529,000, up 41%, while CNN posted 366,000, up 25%, and MSNBC was at 183,000, down 23%. The figures are from Nielsen and were released by Fox...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy