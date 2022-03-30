ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Rapid Reaction: What Whipple likes about Smothers; QB Purdy working back into action; Beckton happy with young TEs

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWzBA_0euQNoOY00

Logan Smothers threw an interception on Wednesday morning during Nebraska’s 11th practice of the spring, but his position coach only brought it up afterward to highlight what he deems progress.

“Right away he knew, ‘I need to throw it here,’” Whipple said of the sophomore from Alabama. “When you make a mistake and you don’t know why you made a mistake, that’s what concerns you. But he knows.”

That’s part of what the first-year offensive coordinator likes about Smothers in addition to his athleticism and his smarts.

“He’s done a good job in the scrimmages that we’ve had, he’s got a lot of reps and I’ve been pleased with him,” Whipple said. “He’s done a good job.”

Smothers and Chubba Purdy are likely both chasing Casey Thompson for the starting job. Purdy, the Florida State transfer, is working back from a foot injury that’s kept him limited through all of spring but may now finally be mostly in the rearview mirror.

“Last week he had a bunch of skelly reps, 7-on-7, then today he got some team reps,” Whipple said. “So it’s better. Better and better that way functioning. He’s been fine.”

Overall, the coordinator likes the way his group is interacting, learning and competing for time.

“Everybody’s competing, but they’re helping one another out. It’s a good room,” Whipple said. “That’s important.”

Other quick-hitters from Wednesday:

* Wide receiver Oliver Martin said he dealt with a nagging injury last year that prevented him from working out and didn't allow him to bend his leg for a long stretch of time. Given time to heal this offseason, Martin said he feels he's regained his explosiveness.

"I feel like I'm playing at a high level right now," he added.

* Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said the Huskers have moved the ball on the ground all spring, one area of consistency so far through the first three-plus weeks. He said part of that is simplicity in the run game to handle varying looks from the defense.

* The praise for Aurora walk-on tight end Nate Boerkircher continued. Beckton said he's a very good run blocker and, "I don't think he's dropped a ball all spring." Beckton also said redshirt freshman tight end A.J. Rollins had "probably his best day of the spring."

"I'm really excited about those young guys, especially Boerkircher and Rollins," Beckton said.

* Beckton called the spring "chippy" and meant it in a good way, referring to the team's overall physicality.

Check back for updates to this story

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Nebraska State
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
Fox News

Anthony Richardson in perfect spot to lead Florida with Billy Napier

The competition at the quarterback position in Gainesville recently took a hit when former starter Emory Jones decided to enter the transfer portal. Now, the one man who should take the ball and run with it is Anthony Richardson, who is getting most of the first team reps right now at spring practice.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tes#American Football
Wyoming News

Steven M. Sipple: In learning about Whipple's system, keep tight ends foremost in thoughts

It seems a safe bet Nebraska's tight ends will like Mark Whipple's way of doing things this fall. They certainly seem to like their initial tastes of it. "We're more pass-catchers in coach Whipple's offense," Husker tight ends coach Sean Beckton said Wednesday after the team completed the 11th of 15 spring practices. "There's more plays designed to get the tight ends the ball on certain plays." ...
FOOTBALL
Wyoming News

Huskers getting TCU edge rusher Ochaun Mathis to campus for spring game official visit

One of Nebraska's biggest current transfer portal targets will be on campus for an official visit at the Red-White Spring Game next weekend. TCU edge Ochaun Mathis said via social media that he's going to be making the trip as he tries to make a decision on where he'll continue his college career. Mathis, listed at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, took an official visit to Texas earlier this spring and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

4 observations from Wisconsin football's fifth spring practice

Growing pains were evident Thursday for the University of Wisconsin football team. Things were just a little bit off at the morning practice, the team’s fifth this spring and second open to reporters. The offense is adjusting to updates installed by new position coaches and the defense is getting a makeover after the departure of eight starters, so some miscues are par for the course in spring. In fact, UW...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

QR code: Four Downs, March 30

WATCH: Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple discuss the four most interesting topics from post-practice interviews with players and coaches. Point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.
SPORTS
Wyoming News

How Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton blends his brand of 'goofy' with newfound leadership

Keeanu Benton’s morning routine has taken an unexpected turn in recent months. The senior nose tackle for the University of Wisconsin doesn’t get ready for the day ahead with the sounds of music or the TV in the background like many of his peers. Instead, he’s getting lessons in leadership through audiobooks from Audible. Benton told reporters Wednesday at the McClain Center he’s never been one to grab a book...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners receive 5 new Crystal Ball predictions from OUInsider Parker Thune

While the most recent recruiting weekend looks like it was a resounding success, prospects from previous recruiting weekends with the Oklahoma Sooners have taken time to digest their time in Norman. For some, the time spent analyzing where the Sooners fall in their recruitment has led some of college football’s biggest recruiting insiders to believe there’s significant momentum for Oklahoma in regards to some of these prospects.
NORMAN, OK
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy