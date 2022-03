In the hands of skilled artists, even the most basic of materials can glow — literally. All Ayumi Shibata needs is paper, a blade, and a light source to create otherworldly scenes packed with intricate details. The Japan-born artist takes inspiration from nature and cities alike to craft layered landscapes that feel like a peek into a heavenly world beyond the clouds. These unique paper art sculptures can range from card-sized masterpieces she can fit in her hand to entire rooms full of delicate dangling vines. At the root of these soulful works is the Japanese concept of “Kami.”

