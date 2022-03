Rendering of Raúl Cordero’s Public Art Project, The Poem. Courtesy of the artist and Times Square Arts. Take a moment to escape the hustle and bustle of the city at this new public art installation opening in Times Square. Next month, Times Square Arts will debut Raúl Cordero’s The Poem, a large-scale sculptural tower with illuminated text in its interior and cascading foliage on its exterior, reminiscent of a temple sanctuary. Guests step into the artwork and look up through 20 feet of cascading mountain laurel foliage only to see the night sky and the lines of a haiku fixed to the walls. The Poem is on view from April 8 through May 4.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO