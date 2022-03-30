ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Suspect Arrested For Shooting Victim

durhamsheriff.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDurham, NC (Wednesday, March 30, 2022) – DCSO’s Criminal Investigations Unit has made an arrest in a shooting last night in Durham County. The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. in the...

www.durhamsheriff.com

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

California deputy shoots suspected shoplifter as he reached for gun: video

A California sheriff’s deputy shot a suspected shoplifter in the head as he appeared to reach for a gun during a violent struggle, video shows. The footage, released Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, shows suspect Ernesto Aguilar, 30, being escorted out of Walmart in Lake Forest on Jan. 19 after an employee called cops to report a possible theft.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
Durham County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
Law & Crime

Pa. Man Allegedly Admitted to Repeatedly Shooting His Sister in the Head, Trying to Clean Up the Crime Scene

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with allegedly killing his sister, who was found dead late last week. Joel Ayala Jr., 20, stands accused of one count of criminal homicide for allegedly shooting and killing his sister, 22-year-old Linnette Ayala, during the late evening hours of Thursday, March 10, 2022. He allegedly admitted to the crime during the early morning hours of Friday, March 11, 2022.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Beast

Adoptive Parents Accused of Murdering ‘Precious’ Little Boys Months Before They Vanished

Two little boys in California were dead for at least three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing in December 2020, authorities announced. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the remains of 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Classic and Cinsere Pettus, have not been located.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dcso
Magnolia State Live

Ex-wife, another man murdered ex-NBA player, dumped gun in Mississippi lake, prosecutors say at trial

The gunshot-filled 911 call came into a Tennessee police department just after midnight on July 19, 2010, from the cell phone of retired NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Wright was lured to a road next to a field by his ex-wife and another man charged with killing him, prosecutor Paul Hagerman told a jury Tuesday. Wright’s call had reached the police department in Germantown, a suburb of Memphis, and the pop-pop-pop of gunshots rang out over the line.
MEMPHIS, TN
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Arrested In 1992 Murder Of Woman Once Thought The Victim Of A Serial Killer

A Mississippi man is under arrest after authorities said he killed a woman in North Carolina 30 years ago. Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the July 1992 murder of Nona Stamey Cobb, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Authorities say Cobb’s body was found on the northbound side of Interstate 77 near Elkin in Surry County.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Miami Herald

71-year-old arrested years after body of missing ex-wife is found in NC, cops say

A missing woman was found dead in 2010 — and her ex-husband was just charged with murder, officials said. Twelve years ago, a driver was traveling through Davidson County and noticed a body lying along Badin Lake Road. Crews responding to the 911 call found the person had died from “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to county deputies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry

A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
TRACY, CA
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Autopsy: Black man shot by off-duty deputy had 4 wounds

A Black pedestrian fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff's deputy earlier this year was hit four times during the altercation in a busy North Carolina street, according to an autopsy released Thursday. The autopsy released by North Carolina's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that 37-year-old Jason Walker had wounds to his head, chest, back and thigh in the Jan. 8 shooting in Fayetteville. “The cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds,” the report said. The report noted that no alcohol or illegal drugs were found in his system.Two witnesses recorded on police body camera video,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy