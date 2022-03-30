ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-Learning Virtual Reality Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Avantis Systems, ELearning Studios, Enlighten

atlantanews.net
 2 days ago

The latest research on "E-Learning Virtual Reality Report 2022" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the...

www.atlantanews.net

WMBB

TAFB improves base with virtual reality system

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base continues to rebuild, and improve base after Hurricane Michael. The base has a new virtual reality system that allows airmen to see the base through a digitized world called Digital Twin. “As we were starting from scratch, and we realized that one of the things that […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
pymnts.com

Microsoft Acquires Process Miner Minit

Microsoft has acquired process mining technology firm Minit, the two companies announced Thursday (March 31). “This acquisition will further empower Microsoft to help our customers digitally transform and drive operational excellence by creating a complete picture of their business processes, enabling every process to be easily and automatically analyzed and improved,” the tech giant said in its news release.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

How the Parts Fit Together in Web Development: A Guide for Beginners

The number of internet users worldwide has risen to 4.66 billion as of 2021. Jobs for Web Developers will rise 13% between now and 2028. Back-end developers work on the user-facing side of websites, applications, or software. Full-stack developers operate on all sides of a site from start to end. Mobile developers specialize in creating software programs that operate locally on a web browser rather than on the internet rather than an application that operates on the web instead of the internet.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Microsoft's online-only Build 2022 event kicks off May 24

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in March, 2020, Microsoft's annual Build conference for developers, engineers and IT professionals has been held online. But after two years of lockdowns, and nearly 15 months since the release of effective vaccines, Build 2022 will once again be hosted online, from May 24th through 26th.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Ukraine will soon be able to better protect its skies -envoy to Japan

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine will soon be able to better protect its skies and cities from Russian attacks because it expects "super modern" military equipment from the United States and Britain, Ukraine's ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, said on Friday. "They still have superiority in air force, in...
Digital Trends

This Samsung 8K TV is $4,000 off today

For those who are thinking about investing in 8K TV deals, you should be warned that they don’t come cheap. They’re very much worth the money though, especially the models that have been released by Samsung. If you’re serious about spending on Samsung TV deals for a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, you might want to avail yourself of Samsung’s $4,000 discount for the 85-inch Samsung QN900A 8K TV, which brings its price down to $5,000 from its original price of $9,000.
ELECTRONICS
BBC

Scottish digital tech firm acquired in £175m deal

Scottish digital technology services firm Incremental Group has been acquired by Spanish-owned Telefonica Tech in a deal worth up to £175m. The Glasgow-based company operates in the data analytics market and is a Microsoft partner. Telefonica Tech said the acquisition strengthened its capabilities and presence in IT services in...
BUSINESS
yankodesign.com

This prosthetic limb integrates smart technology into its build to intuit and track each user’s movements

The Smart Prosthetic Arm is a wearable design concept that integrates AI and smart technology into the construction of a prosthetic limb. The magic of prosthesis design lies in its ability to bring life experiences to those with arthritis and missing limbs. While prosthetic limbs have made strides in terms of product development since their conception, smart technology ushers in yet a new era of prosthesis design to reinvigorate its broad potential within the field of healthcare. Wearable sensors and mobile applications incorporated into prosthetic limbs allow those wearing prosthetic limbs to make more precise movements and monitor the status of their recovery process a bit more closely. 3D conceptual artist and digital sculptor, Xander Lihovski designed his own interpretation of AI-controlled prosthesis design called Smart Prosthetic Arm.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Huawei reportedly working on a case that allows the 4G P50 series to access 5G networks

As many of you already know, the company that would have become King of the smartphone world, better known by its corporate name of Huawei, has suffered a mighty fall from grace. Some argue that the restrictions imposed against the company by the U.S. were due to Huawei's own alleged dealings with the Communist Chinese government, rumors that the firm used its devices to spy on Americans (which we should point out is a claim that never has been proven), and reports of industrial espionage.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

Building a Basic Salesforce Mobile App with Lightning App Builder

The Salesforce Lightning App Builder is a point-and-click tool to create single-page applications that can be used on mobile devices. This allows developers to focus their time on meeting business needs and objectives. To help developers keep things fresh, we will create the “Stand Up” app using the Lightning App builder. The App will run inside the Salesforce mobile app tool and create a new version of the app for the first time in spring 2020. For this article, I will focus on the App option and the Stand Up app.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Castr Announces the Launch of LiveAPI: Decreasing the Time-to-market for Live Video Streaming Apps

Castr Live Streaming Inc., a Canadian-based live streaming solution provider, today announced the launch of their new product, LiveAPI. The product offers a set of powerful APIs for building live and on-demand video streaming apps. LiveAPI handles all technical heavy lifting for processing video from live streaming, encoding, video hosting to delivery for any kind of application.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

7 best computer monitors for entertainment, gaming and working from home

Whether you’re working from home or you’re simply seeking to get a little more richness out of video and images, there’s never been a better time to buy a new monitor.When choosing a monitor, there are a few key specifications you should look at. The most fundamental of which is connectivity. Does the monitor have the right connection ports to connect to your computer, games console, or whatever else you wish to use it with? Common display interfaces include HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort and USB Type-C.Another important point to address is the monitor’s resolution. The vast majority of monitors being made...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

What is a CASB or Cloud Access Security Broker?

In the old days, companies commonly stored and safeguarded all of their software and data in a single on-site data center. This made security challenges more straightforward to overcome. The companies had complete visibility over their devices and those who had access to their applications and sensitive data, meaning they had virtually complete control over everything and everyone entering and exiting their data centers.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Samsung plans to let Galaxy users repair their own devices

In another win for the right-to-repair movement, Samsung plans to enable its Galaxy users to repair their own devices. The company announced Thursday a program that will give smartphone and tablet buyers access to parts, repair tools and step-by-step guides to fixing their devices themselves — with the caveat that the program doesn't include Samsung's newest products.
CELL PHONES

