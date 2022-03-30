Text Analytics Market Size, Share, Future Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

Protesters from across Sri Lanka descended on the nation’s capital in February, shouting above the street noise and pumping their fists in the air in frustration. The group was made up of fishermen and their supporters, and their rage was sparked by the Indian boats that regularly sail into Sri Lankan waters by the thousands, hauling away valuable sea cucumbers and prawns. Sri Lankan fishermen say they’ve lost business, and some have lost their lives in confrontations with foreign crews.

SOCIETY ・ 18 HOURS AGO