Someone captured an up-close video of a raging wildfire that was reshared on TikTok and has now garnered nearly half a million views. TikToker @el_camino_ranch posted the video 5 days ago on March 18th, 2022, and it's definitely intense. The burning orange sky and clouds of smoke pouring into the air only a few hundred yards away from the person holding the camera are a reminder of just how desperately we need the wind to calm down around these parts and the rain to kick in.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO