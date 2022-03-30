ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Crisis Will Hurt Greek Economic Growth This Year -Fin Min

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) - Higher energy prices will have a negative impact on Greece's economic growth this year, the country's Finance Minister said on Wednesday, adding that he plans to submit a supplementary budget for 2022 to...

