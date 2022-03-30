Energy Crisis Will Hurt Greek Economic Growth This Year -Fin Min

Rising prices across the board sent UK inflation soaring higher in February as the cost-of-living crisis intensified, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 6.2% in February, up from 5.5% in January and again reaching the highest level since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.The rise was higher than expected and comes after prices lifted across food, clothing and footwear and a range of products and services.The ONS said inflation rose across 10 out of the 12 categories that feed into the index, with only communication and education not...

