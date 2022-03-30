Energy Crisis Will Hurt Greek Economic Growth This Year -Fin Min

Click here to read the full article. For an event that functions as the premier showcase for the Greek documentary industry, the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival again offered a prime platform for local docmakers at its 24th edition, with 77 feature-length and short Greek documentaries screening across the festival’s various competition and non-competitive sections.
Marco Gastine, a co-founder of the Hellas Doc Association, a trade group representing the interests of Greek documentary filmmakers, has witnessed the industry’s steady evolution since the association was founded in 2013.
“There was nothing specific about documentaries [in Greece’s film policy at the time],” Gastine told Variety in...
Comments / 0