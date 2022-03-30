ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of fatally stabbing wife in Inwood apartment

By Landan Kuhlmann
theleadernews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested and accused of fatally stabbing his wife inside a Greater Inwood apartment last week, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD said Francisco Jimenez, 51, has been charged with murder in...

