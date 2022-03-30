ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

36 Oscars Looks That Are The Crème De La Crème Of Fashion

By Andria Moore
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7kcx_0euPvPQG00

Each year, the Academy Awards brings out the best of the best in celebrity fashion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKgPv_0euPvPQG00
Academy Awards / Via giphy.com

There are sweeping gowns, perfectly fitted suits, and chic looks that literally take my breath away.

Academy Awards / Via giphy.com

Yes, I'm talking about Zendaya.

But there are some looks that are truly so mind-numbingly magnificent that they will go down in history. Here are 35 of the best Oscars red carpet looks in history:

1. Lupita Nyong'o in Prada (2014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErbKa_0euPvPQG00

Possibly the most iconic Oscars look of all time.

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

2. Halle Berry in Elie Saab (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsJ1G_0euPvPQG00
Vince Bucci / Getty Images

3. Gemma Chan in Valentino (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBhYP_0euPvPQG00
Dan Macmedan / Getty Images

4. Diahann Carroll (1969)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1Vnt_0euPvPQG00

This dress makes it look like she just floated down from heaven.

Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

5. Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSOo1_0euPvPQG00
Future Publishing / Future Publishing via Getty Images

6. Jessica Alba in Versace (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Tb7I_0euPvPQG00
Jeff Haynes / AFP via Getty Images

7. Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01kaTm_0euPvPQG00
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

8. Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy (1953)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaRyd_0euPvPQG00

The year she won the Oscar for Roman Holiday.

Snap / Snap/Shutterstock

9. Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Bgbd_0euPvPQG00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

10. Barbra Streisand in Arnold Scaasi (1969)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwiLs_0euPvPQG00
Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

11. Zendaya in Valentino (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdweT_0euPvPQG00
Pool / Getty Images

12. Lupita Nyong'o again in Calvin Klein (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PJmC_0euPvPQG00
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

13. Elizabeth Taylor (1953)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZGS1_0euPvPQG00
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

14. Debbie Allen (1982)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPWak_0euPvPQG00
Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

15. Billy Porter in Christian Siriano (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zR2C_0euPvPQG00
Dan Macmedan / Getty Images

16. Cate Blanchett in Givency (2011)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNno8_0euPvPQG00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

17. Whitney Houston (1994)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nT732_0euPvPQG00

Did Whitney Houston invent women in pantsuits? Probably.

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

18. Angelina Jolie in Versace (2012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rukH7_0euPvPQG00
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

19. Cynthia Erivo in Versace (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MmoY_0euPvPQG00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

20. Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen (2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rjrbd_0euPvPQG00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

21. Scarlett Johansson in Oscar de la Renta (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409M5e_0euPvPQG00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

22. LaKeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChsL7_0euPvPQG00
Pool / Getty Images

23. Regina King in Louis Vuitton (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143yF0_0euPvPQG00

Regal, royal, King-shit.

Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

24. Spike Lee in Gucci (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBuFx_0euPvPQG00

The suit was a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died earlier that year.

Toni Anne Barson / WireImage / Getty Images

25. Leslie Mann in Zac Posen (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097EsC_0euPvPQG00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

26. H.E.R. in Dundas (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0jXD_0euPvPQG00

The look was inspired by Prince's 1985 Oscars look.

Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

27. Sandra Oh in Elie Saab (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jU5XD_0euPvPQG00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

28. Amanda Seyfried in Giorgio Armani (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9Zt0_0euPvPQG00
Abc / ABC via Getty Images

29. Emma Stone in Givenchy (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1stS3M_0euPvPQG00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

30. Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YoF34_0euPvPQG00
Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

31. Cher in Bob Mackie (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fT0GV_0euPvPQG00

Cher has had so many iconic looks that it's hard to pick.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

32. Ariana DeBose in Valentino (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXYgb_0euPvPQG00
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

33. Jessica Chastain in Gucci (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0vJg_0euPvPQG00
Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

34. Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16FjeT_0euPvPQG00
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

35. Zendaya in Valentino (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfDad_0euPvPQG00
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

36. Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwmTA_0euPvPQG00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars have always been one of the biggest fashion nights of the year, with many red carpet looks remaining in the cultural lexicon since the annual awards show started nearly a century ago. Many of the best Oscars red carpet dresses were worn by actresses who went on to pick up their own awards in a moment that merged their achievement with a standout fashion moment. This has been seen many times over the decades, including in 2002 when Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

J.Lo's pink Versace gown and big bouffant hair, plus more fashion flashbacks from the 2002 Oscars

On March 27, 2022, the Oscars will return for the 94th time. In honor of Hollywood's big night celebrating both incredible acting and decadent fashion, Wonderwall.com is rewinding to 2002 to see what the stars wore to the 74th Annual Academy Awards, starting with J.Lo… Presenter Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a blush pink curve-hugging Versace dress with a bustier-style bodice. Her voluminous curls pulled off her face upped the look's drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

The winner of 'the best Oscars dress of all time' has been revealed

The best Oscars dress of all time has been revealed - and the winner may surprise you. British marketplace OnBuy.com has revealed which celebrity's dress has been voted the best in an online survey. Jam-packed with the most iconic red carpet looks, ranked among the top ten were some of Hollywood’s most notorious leading ladies, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Nicole Kidman, and Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diahann Carroll
Person
Cher
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Zendaya
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
Elie Saab
Person
Timothée Chalamet
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Fashion#Academy Awards#Getty Images 7
Page Six

Pregnant Rihanna stuns in sheer dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Sheer genius. Rihanna continued to have her baby bump on full display at her pal Jay-Z’s Oscars 2022 bash at the Chateau Marmont on Sunday night. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 34, turned heads in a black Valentino Haute Couture outfit, featuring a sheer organza turtleneck top with bandeau bra and elbow-length gloves underneath. The long skirt was covered in black sequins for a bit of sparkle. And she took the glamour up a notch with patent leather Jimmy Choo pumps and black ceramic and diamond earrings by Wilfredo Rosado. The “Diamonds” singer stood out as she left Jay-Z’s party at the Chateau...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Glossy in Slick Tank Top Dress & Hidden Heels for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a striking Oscar de la Renta creation for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Black-ish” star hit the navy blue carpet in a fitted black tank top gown featuring a glossy effect and a mermaid-style skirt from the iconic brand. Ross, who works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, also donned a shimmering Niwaka pearl necklace. Although her shoes were hidden under the skirt, Ross is found of wearing Christian Louboutin for major events. Earlier in the night at the Academy Awards, the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
POPSUGAR

This Year's Oscars Red Carpet Might Be the Most Glamorous Yet

With an all-star hosting lineup and an in-person red carpet, the 2022 Oscars is back at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this year. Expect the most exuberant of red carpet style, starting with Tracee Ellis Ross, one of the presenters of the ceremony, who arrived in a scarlet Carolina Herrera gown. Dressed by stylist Karla Welch, the actress stunned in a cleavage-baring strapless design with a corseted bodice and a voluminous hem. She is among many of the stars expected to bring the glamour tonight, including hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Says He's Dramatically Bored of Hearing People's Opinions on Will Smith Oscar Slap

It has only been a few days since the 94th Academy Awards took place, and there's one moment from the ceremony that still has the Internet abuzz. Shortly before Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, he went on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Pretty much everyone on the Internet has weighed in with their opinions about the incident, including many celebrities. Zoë Kravitz, James Corden, Jim Carrey, and more have all made headlines for sharing their thoughts on the infamous slap. However, there's one actor who isn't interested in joining the conversation. While promoting his new movie, The Lost City, Daniel Radcliffe gave the perfect response when asked about the altercation.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Tati Gabrielle Makes Her Oscars Debut With a Blond, Braided Bob

The Oscars have only barely begun, and the stars are already bringing their red carpet A-game. Fan-favorite Tracee Ellis Ross stunned in a slicked-back bun and red lip that perfectly corresponded with her strapless Carolina Herrera dress. "Encanto"'s Sebastián Yatra was a vision in an all-pink three-piece suit. And "You" actor Tati Gabrielle made her Oscars debut one to remember in a head-turning braided hairstyle.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lady Gaga’s awkward interaction with Caitlyn Jenner at Oscars viewing party

Lady Gaga had an awkward run-in with Caitlyn Jenner at an Oscar viewing party, and now social media can’t stop talking about the cringe-worthy moment.The interaction was captured by BBC journalist Bahman Kalbasi outside of Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday evening. Kalbasi posted the 26-second video to Twitter, where it was viewed more than 1.5 million times.In the clip, Caitlyn Jenner asks Lady Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — why she hasn’t seen the singer at their local Starbucks in Malibu for quite some time.“Are you spending time in Malibu...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

808
Followers
666
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy