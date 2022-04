Poland is becoming increasingly overwhelmed as nearly 200,000 Ukrainian refugees crossed the border over the weekend and are unsure where to go next. The refugees stay at temporary shelters for a night or two as volunteers find more permanent places for them to stay in order to make room for next wave. Most refugees want to stay near the border in Poland in hopes of returning home. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.March 14, 2022.

