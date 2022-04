MISSOULA — After dominating the Pioneer League last summer, it only makes sense the Missoula PaddleHeads bring back some of the same baseball players for 2022. That's exactly what they're doing, setting a foundation for another league championship push. It certainly won't be all the same because players come and go, move up and down and some even quit the game.

