MINNEAPOLIS -- When Paige Bueckers walked into the family ballroom at the UConn hotel in Minneapolis, she headed straight for Tara Starks. Bueckers' former AAU coach knew what was coming, and turned just as she leaped toward her, colliding with her side. It's a traditional greeting for the two, even if Starks sometimes wished it wasn't.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO