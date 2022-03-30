ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WI

Rec Department offers bean bag league

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
ozaukeepress.com
 2 days ago

The Grafton Parks and Recreation Department is offering a bean bag toss league on Tuesdays...

ozaukeepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Journal

Auburn rec department names new leadership

AUBURN — Auburn’s Recreation Department last December named Jeremy Gatcomb as director and Dawna Daigle as deputy Director of the Recreation Department. “I am proud to have Jeremy and Dawna leading our recreation efforts,” said City Manager Phil Crowell in a city news release. “We have built some great momentum — and a strong reputation — for our events and programming in Auburn in recent years. These two bring experience and enthusiasm to what they are doing, and residents should expect great things from Auburn Rec in the years to come.”
AUBURN, ME
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket closes Slater Park tennis courts for renovation

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket is fixing up the tennis courts at Slater Park. Starting Monday, the tennis courts off the Armistice Boulevard entrance of Slater Park will be closed for complete reconstruction. Plans include resurfacing the courts, adding new fences, and upgrading to LED lighting. The option for...
PAWTUCKET, RI
MassLive.com

City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course

Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course. The course will take place during the April vacation week at Milton Bradley Elementary School on 22 Mulberry St. Registration is required and space is limited. Persons 15 years of age and over can register for the course, which runs Tuesday, April 19 through Friday, April 22. An in-pool test will be given to all participants prior to the first day on April 13. Based on the results of the swim test, participants who pass will continue on to the full course. Cost for the program is $175 (cash or check only) Per person for city residents and $225 for non-city residents. All fees must be paid by the first day of the class.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WDTV

Jersey Mike’s Donates All Proceeds to Special Olympics

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday was Jersey Mike’s annual Day of Giving. This year, 100 percent of sales go toward the West Virginia Special Olympics. The money goes to help athletes who will be attending the games. What’s different about this fundraiser is they are donating all the money...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy