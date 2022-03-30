ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Dead at 33

By Jacklyn Krol
107.3 PopCrush
107.3 PopCrush
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wanted fans are mourning the loss of singer Tom Parker who has died at the age of 33. His passing comes following a diagnosis of terminal brain cancer. On Wednesday (March 30), Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick confirmed the news of the singer's death via a statement on Instagram....

1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max George
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Most Wanted#The Wanted#U K Tour
Daily Mail

The Wanted's Tom Parker dies from brain tumour aged 33: Married father-of-two 'was doing well on the band's tour but then deteriorated rapidly' say friends as he passes away peacefully with family by his side after two-year cancer battle

Tom Parker, singer of boy band The Wanted, has died aged 33 following a battle with brain cancer. The Wanted star was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020, and was given just 12 months to live by doctors. In September 2021, 11 months on from the diagnosis, Tom...
CANCER
WHAS 11

Jeff Carson, Country Music Singer, Dead at 58

Country singer Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. He was 58. Carson, born Jeffrey Lee Herndon, was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Dec. 16, 1963, and began his musical career singing in church. He eventually made his way to Nashville, Tennessee, and began recording demos, including Tracy Byrd's “Walkin’ To Jerusalem," Tracy Lawrence's “I See it Now," Reba McEntire's “The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter," Tim McGraw's “I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way," Faith Hill's “It Matters To Me," Mark Wills' “Places I’ve Never Been," and Diamond Rio's “Mirror Mirror."
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

UK's most premature twins reunited as sister returns home

A pair of twins thought to be the most premature to survive in the UK are both home with their family. Harley and Harry Crane were born at 22 weeks and five days at the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham. Harry was discharged last week after almost five months...
HEALTH
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy