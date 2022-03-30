ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

There’s A Pretty Good Chance to See the Northern Lights Tonight in Idaho

By Nate Bird
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Aurora Borealis is going to be out in full force tonight across the Northern Hemisphere, and that means you could see it in Idaho. The main thing you need to do to prepare for seeing the Aurora Borealis is to head somewhere remote, dark, and away from city light pollution....

Twin Falls, ID
