This weekend in Philly: Egg hunt on South Street, Philly Theatre Week and more

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — This weekend in Philly: The hunt is on for you to find colorfully decorated eggs on and around South Street, get your funk on for Easter with tunes, brunch and beer, or check out one of the 85 in-person and virtual events for this year’s Philly Theatre Week.

EVENT: South Street Egg Hunt

DATE/TIME: Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 17

WHERE: Throughout the South Street Headhouse District

DETAILS: More than 50 eggs, designed by artists, CAPA students and business owners, will be hidden in various store fronts and business windows in the South Street Headhouse District . Every egg found is a chance to win prizes, including $50 gift cards and the grand prize, an egg basket valued at $1,000. Follow @southstreetphilly on Instagram for more on how to play.

PRICE: Free to participate

EVENT: Easter Funky Brunch and Market feat. Funk 'N Bowl All-Stars

DATE/TIME: Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

DETAILS: Bring the whole family to this Easter-themed brunch , complete with funky sounds from members of Snacktime Philly, Dopapod, Trap Rabbit and more. There will be local vendors, plenty of beer and more.

PRICE: Free to attend

Ebony Pullum as Billie Holiday in Curio’s ‘Lady Day.’ Photo credit Aetna Gallagher

EVENT: Philly Theatre Week

DATE/TIME: Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 10

WHERE: Various locations in Philadelphia and online

DETAILS: The 5th annual Philly Theatre Week features 85 live and virtual performances, audio plays, readings and more from artists across Greater Philadelphia.

PRICE: Events are either free, $15 or $30, with registration

EVENT: Philly Pigeon Poetry Show

DATE/TIME: Friday, 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

WHERE: PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 12th St., Spring Garden

DETAILS: The Philly Pigeon Poetry Collective presents a night of competition and community. Poets perform their own original work, while members of the audience serve as the judges.

PRICE: $10 to $30

EVENT: Everyday Futures Fest

DATE/TIME: April 1 through the end of the month

WHERE: All around Philadelphia

DETAILS: Da Vinci Art Alliance presents the month-long Everyday Futures Fest , a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics)-focused series of events and programming throughout Philadelphia. This weekend there will be park explorations , goat talks , photo walks and more.

PRICE: Free with registration

EVENT: Trans Art Mart

DATE/TIME: Saturday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Love City Brewing, 1023 Hamilton St., Callowhill

DETAILS: This art market highlights trans, nonbinary and gender expansive artists and makers in Greater Philadelphia. A portion of your entry fee goes to Housing Reparations Philly and Cars for Philly .

PRICE: $5

EVENT: Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

DATE/TIME: Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 10

WHERE: Participating restaurants in Northern Liberties

DETAILS: Support restaurants in Northern Liberties this weekend and next week by getting a prix fixe lunch or dinner to enjoy dining in or for take out.

PRICE: Varies by location, $15 - $35