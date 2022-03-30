ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with attempted murder of CPD officers after West Side traffic stop

By Glenn Marshall
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — Authorities have charged a 28-year-old Chicago man with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, after a traffic stop on the West Side turned violent, police said Tuesday.

James Callion faces three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a police officer following an exchange of gunfire Monday night in the 800 block of S. Sacramento Blvd.

CPD officer shot, another injured in West Side shooting; suspect critical

According to police, officers observed a vehicle driven by Callion commit multiple traffic violations. CPD officers initiated a traffic stop and as they approached, the car drove off, pinning an officer between two vehicles. Gunfire erupted and Chicago police returned fire.

One officer suffered a gunshot wound to the left hand. The officer pinned between two vehicles sustained a leg injury. Both officers were expected to be OK.

Surveillance video shows how the incident started. The video shows the moments when one officer was pinned between the suspect’s car and the police SUV.

Callion suffered a gunshot wound. Paramedics told WGN News an ambulance transported the offender to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police also charged Callion, a felon on parole, as a repeat offender.

Authorities recovered two weapons from the vehicle.

No mugshot was made available by police. Callion is expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Comments / 0

