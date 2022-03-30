ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Officer commended for saving girl’s life

By Bradley Zimmerman
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette presented one of his officers with a Certificate of Commendation Tuesday night for her actions during a call involving a young girl in crisis.

Officer Taylor Sullivan was among those who responded on March 20 to a house in the 1100 block of Reservoir Street for a report of a girl armed with a knife, threatening suicide. Officers attempted to persuade the girl drop the knife, but she did not respond to their initial efforts.

Springfield Police said on Facebook that Sullivan was able to develop a rapport with the girl and used “calm, nurturing dialogue” to get the girl to drop the knife. The girl was then escorted out of the house and to a waiting ambulance.

Springfield Police credited Sullivan’s verbal de-escalation skills with persuading the girl to drop the knife.

“Officer Sullivan displayed calmness, patience, and genuine empathy toward the girl to gain her trust which lead to a peaceful resolution,” Springfield Police said. “Officer Sullivan went above and beyond and in doing so she saved a young girl’s life.”

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

