Greenwood, IN

Woman fatally shot by officers in police department parking lot after chase

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
 1 day ago

GREENWOOD, Ind. ( WXIN ) — A woman was fatally shot Tuesday in an Indiana police parking lot after a high-speed pursuit by officers, according to suburban Indianapolis police.

Shortly around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police in Greenwood, just south of Indianapolis, were called to an intersection regarding a suspected intoxicated driver.

The driver, a woman, then proceeded to head to the Greenwood Police Department just two miles away.

Police said officers began chasing the woman, with the pursuit ending in the back parking lot of the police department.

Police pursuit of shooting suspect ends in crash, potentially involves domestic battery

Officers blocked all exits to the department’s parking lot while the woman drove recklessly, hitting several police cars and nearly striking officers as she tried to escape, police said.

Police then surrounded her vehicle and are believed to have fired multiple rounds. The woman was pronounced dead inside the vehicle.

The identity of the woman, who was driving a white Saturn, was not immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

