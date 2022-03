The relief pitcher fantasy baseball rankings for the 2022 MLB season are UGG-LEEEEE!. By my count, nearly a third of the league still has unsettled bullpen situations at this point, and that might be generous. A solution might be to grab one of the two universal options at the top, Josh Hader and Liam Hendriks. However, at the likely cost of a fourth-round pick or better, I don't see either being on many of my teams.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO