Tony Rock Confirmed That His Brother, Chris Rock, Did Not Reconcile With Will Smith After Being Slapped

By Morgan Murrell
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0alX4h_0euPGPxP00

On Monday, Will Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock for his "unacceptable and inexcusable" behavior at the 2022 Oscars , which included slapping the comedian and yelling profanities from his seat.

Will Smith / instagram.com

And many thought Chris and Will had reconciled, but according to Chris's brother, Tony Rock, that couldn't be further from the truth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Vn8x_0euPGPxP00
Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

On Tuesday, Tony held a Twitter Q&A where he answered fan-submitted questions. When asked how he felt about Will's apology, he revealed he does not approve of it.

No https://t.co/NZ3VAKLAKu

@TONYROCK 12:13 AM - 30 Mar 2022

The tone of the Twitter convo seemed surprising, since Diddy publicly announced at the Vanity Fair Oscars party that Chris and Will settled their differences. "That’s not a problem," Diddy told Page Six. "That’s over. I can confirm that. It's all love. They're brothers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBioU_0euPGPxP00
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

So, when someone asked Tony if Diddy lied about it, Tony responded, "Yep."

Yep https://t.co/PW3wRjJ0Pg

@TONYROCK 12:51 AM - 30 Mar 2022

A friend of Diddy's later confirmed that the music mogul spoke to Will and Chris separately after the incident took place and that Will and Chris did not speak to each other. "He went up to them both privately to have a few words," a source told People. "Chris was in shock and Diddy tried to give him encouraging words, and then he went over to Will at his seat."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32BO97_0euPGPxP00
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

In fact, Tony said he's still "waiting" for Will to speak directly to Chris and the rest of the Rock family, who Will has known for decades.

Waiting... https://t.co/pn1shwIN1O

@TONYROCK 01:37 AM - 30 Mar 2022

Tony went on to answer more questions about that night, like if he thought the slap was staged.

Staged for? https://t.co/VOa4proMbY

@TONYROCK 11:51 PM - 29 Mar 2022

He also revealed that Chris and their other brothers "are fine."

All of them are fine. https://t.co/yigXld2GwC

@TONYROCK 11:50 PM - 29 Mar 2022

Tony admitted that he plans on responding to Will, but did not elaborate on when or how...

Respond. https://t.co/20V1xdRnQs

@TONYROCK 11:46 PM - 29 Mar 2022

...although in a later tweet, when someone asked if he'd fight fire with fire or be professional, Tony said, "It's on, bro."

It's on bro https://t.co/uHQkKjSLzs

@TONYROCK 12:21 AM - 30 Mar 2022

Tony answered 20 questions during his weekly Q&A, ending with this message:

Be sure to watch 'Good Hair' since the narrative is now changed to all my bro does is disrespect women of color.

@TONYROCK 01:46 AM - 30 Mar 2022

Chris has yet to speak out about the ordeal, but we will continue to update you as more information is released.

Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Rock
Person
Will Smith
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Chris Rock
Benzinga

Will Smith Says He Was 'Out Of Line' And 'Wrong' In Public Apology To Chris Rock

Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock for striking him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. What Happened: The 53-year old Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” minutes after he slapped Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said on Instagram that his “behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence On The Will Smith Incident

While Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have spoken on Sunday night’s wild Oscars incident, Chris Rock had not – until tonight. Rock, performing at his first show since the incident, briefly addressed a Boston crowd regarding what happened at The Academy Awards. The popular comedian said he...
CELEBRITIES
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Chris Rock says 'still kind of processing' Oscars slap: Variety

Comedian Chris Rock broke his silence on Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars ceremony during a stand-up show in Boston Wednesday, the trade publication Variety reported. But he then said he did not have any jokes about the slap because he was "still kind of processing what happened," according to Variety.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lady Gaga’s awkward interaction with Caitlyn Jenner at Oscars viewing party

Lady Gaga had an awkward run-in with Caitlyn Jenner at an Oscar viewing party, and now social media can’t stop talking about the cringe-worthy moment.The interaction was captured by BBC journalist Bahman Kalbasi outside of Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday evening. Kalbasi posted the 26-second video to Twitter, where it was viewed more than 1.5 million times.In the clip, Caitlyn Jenner asks Lady Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — why she hasn’t seen the singer at their local Starbucks in Malibu for quite some time.“Are you spending time in Malibu...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso Out as Rey: ‘I Will Miss It’

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon will soon be a single woman again, it seems: Jordi Vilasuso will last air as her better half this spring, Soap Opera Digest reports. “Playing Rey Rosales… for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor,” he said in a statement to the magazine. “I want to thank [former executive producer/headwriter] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [ex-CBS executive] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics on daytime’s No. 1 drama.” (Sadly, Rey was the last of the Rosaleses still in Genoa City.)
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Parties With Will Smith in Sheer Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Oscars weekend was filled with ample style on and off the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jordyn Woods was one of the celebrities to give her followers a closer look at her outfit of choice as she made her way to a few after-parties. The fashion influencer shared a slew of new images on Instagram on Monday posing in a luxe look that was fitting for Hollywood’s biggest night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods showed off a sheer form-fitting white dress embellished with silver...
CELEBRITIES
