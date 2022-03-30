Tony Rock Confirmed That His Brother, Chris Rock, Did Not Reconcile With Will Smith After Being Slapped

Related
Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Said To Her After 'Sickening' Oscars Incident
The Oscars co-host also said it was "gross" that Will Smith was allowed to remain for the rest of the ceremony.
Popculture
Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal
Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
HipHopDX.com
Jada Pinkett's Ex-Lover August Alsina Speaks Out After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Drama
The Internet is still buzzing over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27). Celebrities, athletes, musicians and more have chimed in on the drama, but there’s one person who many have been waiting to hear from given his history with the Smith family. R&B...
Complex
Howard Stern Says Will Smith Wouldn’t Have Slapped Jason Momoa If He Made Same Jada Joke as Chris Rock
Radio host Howard Stern is criticizing Will Smith’s decision to slap Chris Rock during the Oscars, and even questioning if the Best Actor winner would’ve thrown hands if the instigator was bigger. During his Sirius XM show Monday, Stern claimed Smith was “a guy with real issues,” per...
Inside Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak’s marriage as MSNBC host praises wife as his ‘glue’ in major new announcement
MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin has praised his wife as the "glue" of the family during an emotional goodbye of his personal segment on Thursday. Craig confirmed his departure from MSNBC on March 14, but said goodbye to the show today. During his emotional speech on Thursday, he called his wife,...
Chris Rock breaks down in tears on stage in first show since Will Smith’s Oscars slap & says he’s ‘still processing’ it
CHRIS Rock broke down in tears on stage at his first show since Will Smith's Oscars slap, saying he's "still processing" the incident. Exclusive video obtained by The New York Post showed the comic performing for the first time since the awards scandal, appearing before fans in Boston on Wednesday at a sold-out show.
Self-Defense Trainer Shows How Chris Rock Should Have Handled Slap Attempt From Will Smith
Everyone is talking about the video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. However, there are some people wondering what the comedian should have done when Smith walked up to him that night. On Tuesday (March 29), self-defense trainer Dale Brown of the popular Instagram account @detroit_d.u.s.t...
Traci Braxton’s Son, Kevin Jr., Releases Statement On His Mother’s Passing: ‘She Fought To The End And Today She’s At Peace’
Traci Braxton's son, Kevin Jr., took to Instagram to release a statement on his mother's passing, writing, "I love you ma, I’m going to miss you."
50 Cent Sides With Will Smith Over Slap Drama & Tells Chris Rock: ‘Don’t You Ever Play With Me’
Make no mistake: 50 Cent is firmly on team Will Smith. After the ‘King Richard’ star smacked Chris Rock during the Oscars, Fiddy had a field day making fun of the ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ comedian. Like the rest of the world watching the 94th Academy Awards,...
Video of Jada Pinkett Smith laughing after Will Smith slap surfaces
Jada Pinkett Smith was seen laughing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars. A TikTok user shared a video showing the “Red Table Talk” co-host guffawing Sunday night as Smith returned to his seat while Rock said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me.”
Will Smith Says He Was 'Out Of Line' And 'Wrong' In Public Apology To Chris Rock
Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock for striking him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. What Happened: The 53-year old Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” minutes after he slapped Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said on Instagram that his “behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
Chris Rock Breaks His Silence On The Will Smith Incident
While Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have spoken on Sunday night’s wild Oscars incident, Chris Rock had not – until tonight. Rock, performing at his first show since the incident, briefly addressed a Boston crowd regarding what happened at The Academy Awards. The popular comedian said he...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Fans want 'money back' after Chris Rock’s first show since Oscars slap
During his stand-up comedy show at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, Chris Rock did not work Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars into his routine, leaving fans with mixed reactions. Sales for the "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022" skyrocketed since Sunday night’s altercation in which Smith walked...
Parents Magazine
'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'
Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
Chris Rock says 'still kind of processing' Oscars slap: Variety
Comedian Chris Rock broke his silence on Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars ceremony during a stand-up show in Boston Wednesday, the trade publication Variety reported. But he then said he did not have any jokes about the slap because he was "still kind of processing what happened," according to Variety.
Lady Gaga’s awkward interaction with Caitlyn Jenner at Oscars viewing party
Lady Gaga had an awkward run-in with Caitlyn Jenner at an Oscar viewing party, and now social media can’t stop talking about the cringe-worthy moment.The interaction was captured by BBC journalist Bahman Kalbasi outside of Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday evening. Kalbasi posted the 26-second video to Twitter, where it was viewed more than 1.5 million times.In the clip, Caitlyn Jenner asks Lady Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — why she hasn’t seen the singer at their local Starbucks in Malibu for quite some time.“Are you spending time in Malibu...
Chris Rock declines to file police report after Will Smith altercation
"Oh wow," comedian Chris Rock said in response to the Smith attack. Rock did not physically retaliate, though the rest of his words were muted on American TV stations.
Where Teen Mom Jenelle Evans’ outspoken mother Barbara is now 3 years after entire family was fired from show
TEEN Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ outspoken mother Barbara hasn’t appeared on MTV in three years after the entire family was fired from the show. See what Barbara has been up to since she stepped out of the spotlight. Barbara, 68, rose to fame while appearing alongside her...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso Out as Rey: ‘I Will Miss It’
The Young and the Restless’ Sharon will soon be a single woman again, it seems: Jordi Vilasuso will last air as her better half this spring, Soap Opera Digest reports. “Playing Rey Rosales… for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor,” he said in a statement to the magazine. “I want to thank [former executive producer/headwriter] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [ex-CBS executive] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics on daytime’s No. 1 drama.” (Sadly, Rey was the last of the Rosaleses still in Genoa City.)
Jordyn Woods Parties With Will Smith in Sheer Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals
Click here to read the full article. Oscars weekend was filled with ample style on and off the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jordyn Woods was one of the celebrities to give her followers a closer look at her outfit of choice as she made her way to a few after-parties. The fashion influencer shared a slew of new images on Instagram on Monday posing in a luxe look that was fitting for Hollywood’s biggest night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods showed off a sheer form-fitting white dress embellished with silver...
