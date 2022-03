An international team of researchers has found that some cancer cells are able to make up for a loss of tryptophan by conducting codon reassignments that allow for the production of phenylalanine "substitutants" (a word they coined to describe the peptides involved in their work). In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes how they genetically engineered cancer cells to help identify tryptophan-to-phenylalanine codon reassignments and the surprise they encountered when doing so. Pavel Baranov and John Atkins with University College Cork have published an editorial outlining the work by the team on this new effort in the same journal issue.

CANCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO