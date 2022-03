The England and Wales Cricket Board has given its backing to Lord Kamlesh Patel ahead of Yorkshire’s extraordinary general meeting on Thursday and expressed its hope “unity will prevail” before a pivotal day for the county.A third attempt to hold an EGM at Headingley will occur this week where members will be asked to vote through changes to the structure of the board that are key to the future of the club.Yorkshire lost its right to host lucrative international matches in the wake of its handling of racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq, but Lord Patel was hired...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO