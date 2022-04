Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the NBA on both sides of the ball. While he may lose out on the MVP award to Nikola Jokic, there is nobody that can outperform Giannis on both sides of the ball. He is a consistent Defensive Player of the Year candidate and this year is also in the race to lead the league in scoring.

