I just wanted to give shout-out to the crossing guard at East Center Street and 500 East. I do not know his name. He has helped children cross the busy intersection and does it with the best attitude. Every morning on my way to work, this gentleman is waving to each car and has a huge smile on his face. It does not matter if it is Monday, freezing temperatures, rain, or snow. He is there doing his job and making those around him feel important. There have been countless times he has made my day with just a friendly wave and smile. We need more people like this in the world.

LOGAN, UT ・ 16 DAYS AGO