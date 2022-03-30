ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

US works to gauge peace prospects as it warns Putin 'misinformed' by advisers

By Jeremy Diamond, Kevin Liptak
 1 day ago
President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for nearly an hour Wednesday as airstrikes near Kyiv seemed to bear out Western skepticism that peace talks could ease Russia's assault on...

