ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Looking At Launching New Streaming Service

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZq29_0euOo31D00

There might soon be another streaming service for sports fans and this one would be centered on football.

NFL officials reportedly showed off a service called NFL+ to team owners at the offseason meeting this week.

The service would allow users to stream games, radio, podcasts and team content from mobile devices without a cable subscription.

There is no firm plan yet.

The team owners have to meet again in May and then vote to decide if the league should move forward with the project.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

6K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

793K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
The Spun

Look: Legendary NFL Player Is Teasing Potential Comeback

Earlier this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some great news when Tom Brady announced his short-lived retirement was coming to an end. Brady announced his retirement following a controversial series of reports suggested he would. However, just two months later, the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced he was coming back for another season.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Mobile Device#American Football
NBC Sports

All-time Eagles great announces retirement from the NFL

Safety Malcolm Jenkins, one of the greatest free agent acquisitions in Eagles history and one of the heroes of the Super Bowl LII team, has announced his retirement from the NFL. Jenkins, 34, played 13 total seasons in the NFL after the Saints drafted him in the first round back...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Ownership Updates Expectations for 2022 Season

The Minnesota Vikings had a window of a few weeks (arguably months) to decide on a fundamental roster rebuild after the terminations of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman. The franchise is rare in this sense: when it encounters terribly poor seasons (2010, 2011, 2013) — they’re not planned. The Vikings, as a franchise, never really tear out the roster and rebuild from the ground up.
NFL
NBC Sports

2022 USFL Rules: Overtime changes, 3-point conversions, forward passes and more

The 2022 United States Football League season officially begins on Saturday, April 16 with a match-up between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. While most of the league’s rules are in line with the traditional game of football that we’re used to watching at the collegiate and professional level, the USFL will be incorporating a few unconventional rule changes to bring even more excitement to the game. See below for the 2022 USFL rules and how they differ from the NFL.
NFL
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy