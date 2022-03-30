Burnley v Man City: Who makes your City XI?

The White House on Thursday announced plans for the largest-ever release of oil from the United States’ strategic reserves. It said in a fact sheet that it would release an average of 1 million barrels per day for the next six months, resulting in a total release of about 180 million barrels.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Thursday that he will oppose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, marking the first time the GOP senator will vote against a nominee for the high court since joining the Senate. “I will oppose her and I will vote no,”...
Arizona residents will now need to show proof of citizenship in order to vote in a presidential election, sparking anger from some activists. "Election integrity means counting every lawful vote and prohibiting any attempt to illegally cast a vote," Gov. Dough Ducey said in a letter explaining his decision to sign the bill Wednesday.
LVIV, Ukraine — Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading towards Ukraine’s border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said Thursday. The operator, Energoatom, said that the Russian military was also preparing to leave Slavutych, a nearby city where power plant workers live.
WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Americans will be allowed to choose an X for gender on their passport applications and select their sex on Social Security cards, the Biden administration said on Thursday in announcing measures to support transgender Americans against wave of state laws targeting them. The State Department...
A line of severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds ripped across the Deep South overnight — killing at least two in the Florida Panhandle, toppling trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front raced across several states. In Florida, the...
Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday night's Oscar ceremony after slapping Chris Rock but refused to do so, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Board of Governors said Wednesday while announcing that it had begun disciplinary proceedings against the actor. Possible punishment could result in “suspension, expulsion...
When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over an Oscars ceremony punchline, other comedians felt the sting. “I know Chris and I know what it’s like to be on a stage in front of an audience that doesn’t like your material,” said stand-up comedian Judy Gold. “But to be physically assaulted, that’s a whole other thing. It felt like every comedian was smacked across the face. It really felt like that.”
Well wishes are pouring in for Bruce Willis after his family revealed he was diagnosed with aphasia, a medical condition that can affect his cognitive abilities, and will be stepping away from acting. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.March 31, 2022.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge struck down portions of a Florida election law passed last year, saying in a ruling Thursday that the Republican-led government was using subtle tactics to suppress Black voters. The law tightened rules on mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods...
Comments / 0