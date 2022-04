OLEAN, N.Y. — With just four games left in the regular season, the St. Bonaventure men's lacrosse team has looked like one of the more premier groups in the country. Since becoming a program in 2017, the men’s lacrosse team has won just five games. The Bonnies had several cancellations due to COVID, and quite frankly, as many college teams have faced, they dealt with a tremendous number of setbacks from the pandemic alone.

OLEAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO