Seaside Art Walk April 2022

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly woman was shot and wounded in broad daylight Thursday afternoon on busy Broadway in East Lakeview. At 1:36 p.m., the 72-year-old woman was shot in the upper left thigh on Broadway near Briar Place, police said. The crime scene is close to Wilde Bar & Restaurant, Dance on Broadway, and the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce main office.The woman was walking on the sidewalk when she heard shots and felt pain. Police did not specify where the gunshots were believed to have come from. The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce reported the victim was from out of town, and was awake and alert when she was taken to the hospital."We are working with CPD on obtaining footage of this senseless crime to get justice for the victim," reported the chamber. "Currently, the west side of Broadway near Briar remains taped off as an active crime scene and our office will be closed for the remainder of the afternoon."No one was in custody as of Thursday afternoon. Area Three detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO