Adult Easter Egg Hunt Set For Waite Park In April

Now, when I say that the Tri County Humane Society has this little "honey" up for adoption, I mean her name is Honey. Not just Honey- it's actually Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. How Southern and cute does that name sound? Let's just shorten it up and say "honey" or "Honey Butter". I have a feeling that this dog is going to wind up with quite a few nicknames. But it's so cute.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO