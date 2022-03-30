ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Falling Trees, Flashes And Howls; An Idaho Campout Not Forgotten

By Greg Jannetta
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Camping in Idaho at any time of the year can come with its share of surprises. In the summer of 2009, a group of us went camping in an area of the Sawtooth Mountains known by many as "Leaning Tree," and we had a night unlike any I've ever had...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Idaho#Camping#Lightning Strikes#Campout
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
UPI News

Colorado avalanche buries, kills backcountry snowboarder

March 18 (UPI) -- A solo backcountry snowboarder died after becoming overwhelmed by an avalanche in Colorado's San Juan Mountains, state officials announced. The snowboarder, Devin Overton, 29, was found Thursday after an employee for a snowboarding guide service noticed his tracks entering an avalanche path, with no tracks exiting. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the guide did a beacon search and got a signal south of Trout Lake, about 5 miles southwest of the town of Ophir.
COLORADO STATE
New Haven Register

Widllife officials remove cougars that killed bighorn sheep

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Three now-dead cougars that found their way onto Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island handily hunted down its bighorn sheep herd to as few as 35 of the prized Rocky Mountain ungulates. Although an initial sum, it’s the lowest sheep count on the isle in...
MONTANA STATE
Lake County Leader

Mountain lions killed on Wild Horse Island to protect bighorn sheep

Three mountain lions were recently killed on Wild Horse Island on the south side of Flathead Lake in an effort to protect Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep there with nowhere to escape. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes collaborated on the lethal removals, according to...
MONTANA STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Idaho Falls airport ready to add flights as JAC closes

Additional routes and larger aircraft in Idaho Falls are planned to help handle an anticipated increase in passenger service there while Jackson Hole Airport is closed for renovations April through June. A new Allegiant Air route will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, flying between Idaho Falls and John Wayne Airport...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

9 Reasons to Dread Spring Beginning in Twin Falls

The snow has melted, the weather is getting warmer and it appears that winter is ending. Birds are out, bugs are returning, and the sun is shining most days again. The first day of spring was Sunday, and officially it is here. While there will still be cold days mixed in, we can celebrate another winter coming to an end. While most are happy that spring is here, some negatives come with it and maybe we shouldn't be as happy as we are. Here are a few reasons to dread the beginning of spring.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy