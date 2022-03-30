ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Disney removes all mentions of 'ladies,' 'gentlemen,' 'boys,' and 'girls' in its theme parks

By Colin Martin
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVSZb_0euObmLu00

Over the summer, Disney stopped using the phrase "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" in automated announcements before performances like their fireworks celebrations in an effort to promote diversity.

Disney Diversity and Inclusion Manager Vivian Ware said in video on Tuesday that the company will no longer use "ladies," "gentlemen," "boys," and "girls," in any of its theme parks.

"Last summer we removed all of the gender greetings in relation to our live spiels," Ware said. "So we no longer say, 'Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.' We've provided training for all of our cast members in relationship to that. So now they know it's, 'Hello everyone,' or, 'Hello, friends.'

"We're in the process of changing over those recorded messages, and so many of you are probably familiar, when we brought the fireworks back to the Magic Kingdom, we no longer say, 'Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,' we say, 'Dreamers of all ages.' So I love the fact that it's opened up the creativity, the opportunity for our cast members to look at that."

Ware went on to give an example of how a cast member will now greet a guest in the park, as they try to make it "magical and more memorable for everyone."

"And we don't want to just assume, because someone might be, in our interpretation, may be presenting as a female, that they may not want to be called 'princess.' So let's think differently about how we do really engage with our guests in a meaningful and inclusive way that makes it magical and more memorable for everyone."

The decision comes after Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out in opposition about Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, better known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, that was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday .

Although, many called out Disney and their CEO for not doing anything sooner, especially after it was made public about company donations to political campaigns in support of the bill. On March 11, Chapek announced Disney will stop donating to these campaigns, according to POLITICO .

Disney workers in Florida staged a walkout on March 22 in response to the bill, and issued a statement in "support of the LGBTQ+ community in the fight for equal rights."

"We know how important this issue is for our LGBTQ+ employees, their families and allies, we respect our colleagues' right to express their views, and we pledge our ongoing support of the LGBTQ+ community in the fight for equal rights," a Disney spokesperson told CNN Business .

On Tuesday, DeSantis spoke out against Disney for "saying the bill should've never passed."

"For Disney to come out and put a statement, and say that the bill should've never passed and that they are going to actively work to repeal it, I think one was fundamentally dishonest, but two, I think that crossed the line."

Comments / 52

FoxxyRider
1d ago

so to be "inclusive " means stripping away what the majority of people call themselves to pander to a small percent of people who dont want to be "labeled" but make up and demand their own "labels"? I take "offense" to your purposeful removal of calling me a woman so that a small few won't be offended of biological facts and terminologies.

Reply(3)
32
Marc Cuellar
6h ago

I hope Disney loses all its customers. REAL ladies and gentleman being called what? Just to make the small percentage of population who are whining because they feel entitled for some reason!

Reply
14
Marilyn Miller
4h ago

So, I'm offended by them saying Hello Friends. I don't know them, they're not my friends. Oh dear Lord, what is so wrong with the way it's been. I'm female, I know what I am.

Reply
6
Related
Cinema Blend

How Disneyland And Disney World Are Quietly Prepping To Remove Splash Mountain From The Park

Back in 2020, Disney revealed plans to give its popular Splash Mountain attraction a complete re-theme, replacing the Song of the South story with one that would act as a sort of sequel to The Princess and the Frog. Nearly two years have now passed since the announcement, and thus far neither ride has closed for this update and no timeline has been presented letting us know when it is expected to happen. And yet, some steps toward this eventual change have certainly been taken.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Disney apologises after Texas high school dance squad performs racist routine at Magic Kingdom parade

Disney World has offered its “regret” after a Texas high school drill team was accused of stereotyping Native Americans for a performance during a parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida.The performance by a 50-member all-girls team from the Port Neches-Groves High School on 15 March faced widespread backlash after videos of the parade went viral on social media.The “Indianettes” team wore fringed outfits and danced to Native American-inspired music, with moves seemingly appropriated from their culture.The girls performing during the parade could also be heard repeatedly chanting: “I-N-D-I-A-N-S, scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em.”Critics on social media...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
TheStreet

Disney Keeps One Major Pandemic Change (You May Not Like It)

Escaping to a theme park is one of the ways that we, as adults, toss our responsibilities to the wind and connect with our childlike joys. Sometimes you just need to enjoy the charms of the day, get yourself an ice cream cone, and pretend for a day or three that the world is not as complicated and terrible as it sometimes seems.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

EPCOT Attraction Permanently Shutting Down

An EPCOT attraction that showed off the planned future of the park will be shutting down this week. Disney has announced that The EPCOT Experience will permanently close on March 14th. The attraction originally opened in 2019 and was intended to show park visitors about the major renovations taking place at the park. With many of those renovations either underway or complete, The EPCOT Experience will be shut down to make way for what Disney describes as "new activations" at the Odyssey Pavilion.
TRAVEL
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
DoYouRemember?

Beloved Disney World Attraction Closing After 50 Years

Disney is reportedly closing one of its popular attractions after being open for over 50 years. Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show is now permanently closed after being temporarily closed during the pandemic. The reason for the closure has not yet been confirmed. Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladies And Gentlemen#Theme Parks#Disney Diversity
Daily Mail

'I would pay extra not to be next to her:' Barefoot woman is slammed for getting VERY comfortable on Southwest Airlines flight with homemade contraption

A female passenger aboard a Southwest flight was slammed online after she posted a video of herself barefoot and asleep while resting on a tray table. The video, posted to TikTok by @WendyGoneWild on March 9, shows her bare feet dangling in a sling that was wrapped around the tray table to keep it in place.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

After CBS' Bull, Another Pair Of Network TV Shows Have Been Cancelled

Up until just recently,, the TV cancellation gods had been fairly calm and unassuming so far in 2022. While there have been a couple of popular shows let go here and there, most have been from Netflix or outlets outside the broadcast TV scope, with CBS’ now-cancelled Bull being the biggest example on the major network front. That number has now tripled, however, with two more original scripted series getting the axe ahead of May’s mega-batch of season finales: Ordinary Joe and The Big Leap.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
WDW News Today

BREAKING: EPCOT Experience Closing Permanently on March 14

Walt Disney Imagineering Presents the EPCOT Experience will be closing permanently on March 14, 2022. Walt Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley announced the closure on Instagram, nothing that the reimagining of EPCOT is well underway so the EPCOT Experience is no longer needed as a preview. Read his full caption below.
LIFESTYLE
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy