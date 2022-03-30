Disney removes all mentions of 'ladies,' 'gentlemen,' 'boys,' and 'girls' in its theme parks

Over the summer, Disney stopped using the phrase "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" in automated announcements before performances like their fireworks celebrations in an effort to promote diversity.

Disney Diversity and Inclusion Manager Vivian Ware said in video on Tuesday that the company will no longer use "ladies," "gentlemen," "boys," and "girls," in any of its theme parks.

"Last summer we removed all of the gender greetings in relation to our live spiels," Ware said. "So we no longer say, 'Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.' We've provided training for all of our cast members in relationship to that. So now they know it's, 'Hello everyone,' or, 'Hello, friends.'

"We're in the process of changing over those recorded messages, and so many of you are probably familiar, when we brought the fireworks back to the Magic Kingdom, we no longer say, 'Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,' we say, 'Dreamers of all ages.' So I love the fact that it's opened up the creativity, the opportunity for our cast members to look at that."

Ware went on to give an example of how a cast member will now greet a guest in the park, as they try to make it "magical and more memorable for everyone."

"And we don't want to just assume, because someone might be, in our interpretation, may be presenting as a female, that they may not want to be called 'princess.' So let's think differently about how we do really engage with our guests in a meaningful and inclusive way that makes it magical and more memorable for everyone."

The decision comes after Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out in opposition about Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, better known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, that was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday .

Although, many called out Disney and their CEO for not doing anything sooner, especially after it was made public about company donations to political campaigns in support of the bill. On March 11, Chapek announced Disney will stop donating to these campaigns, according to POLITICO .

Disney workers in Florida staged a walkout on March 22 in response to the bill, and issued a statement in "support of the LGBTQ+ community in the fight for equal rights."

"We know how important this issue is for our LGBTQ+ employees, their families and allies, we respect our colleagues' right to express their views, and we pledge our ongoing support of the LGBTQ+ community in the fight for equal rights," a Disney spokesperson told CNN Business .

On Tuesday, DeSantis spoke out against Disney for "saying the bill should've never passed."

"For Disney to come out and put a statement, and say that the bill should've never passed and that they are going to actively work to repeal it, I think one was fundamentally dishonest, but two, I think that crossed the line."