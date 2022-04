Netflix has kicked off their killer 2022 lineup with some of their most popular shows returning, like Bridgerton. However, one of the streamer's most popular killers, Joe Goldberg, is set to return in You Season 4 in the near future. You has been one of the most zany, addictive, dark, and creatively fun shows currently on television. Season 4 has been in production for a bit, but now we know exactly where the series is filming. Thanks to Netflix, the location has been confirmed as London.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO