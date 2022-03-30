ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

AUTO RACING: Short track season arrives at 2 NASCAR tracks

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMHT2_0euODFLV00
1 of 4

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Toyota Owners 400

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10 a.m., and qualifying, 11:15 a.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting eighth.

Last race: Ross Chastain prevailed in a four lead-change, two-lap final overtime run on the Circuit of the Americas in Texas for his first Cup Series victory.

Fast facts: Chastain became the sixth winner in as many races and they stretch from fourth (Alex Bowman) to 16th (defending champion Kyle Larson) in the point standings. ... Chastain is fifth in points and leads all drivers with four top-five finishes and shares the series lead with points leader Elliott with four top-10s. ... Perennial contender Denny Hamlin remains mired in 22nd place, has no top-10 finishes and has been running at the finish just three times in six races as the series heads to his home track. Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. is seventh in points and teammate Kyle Busch is 11th.

Next race: April 9, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

ToyotaCare 250

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 8:30 a.m., qualifying, 9 a.m., and race, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 187.5 miles.

Last year: Noah Gragson won in September from the No. 3 starting spot in the only race at Richmond because of pandemic concerns.

Last race: A.J. Allmendinger won for the 11th time in the series, and the seventh time on a road course, at Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

Fast facts: Allmendiner moved within a point of leader Gragson in the standings after six races. ... Gragson leads all drivers with five top-five finishes. No one else has more than three. ... Ty Gibbs is third in points, but his only two top-five finishes were his series-best two victories. ... Cole Custer is not in the championship race, but has top-five finishes in both of his starts in the series.

Next race: April 8, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Corey Heim passed Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Chandler Smith on the last lap and won at Atlanta, his first career victory in just his fifth career start.

Next race: April 8, Martinsville, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Charles Leclerc won the season-opener in Bahrain, leading a 1-2 finish for Ferrari.

Next race: April 10, Melbourne, Australia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden passed teammate Scott McLaughlin in the final turn at Texas to give Team Penske victories in the season’s first two races.

Next race: April 10, Long Beach, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Tripp Tatum won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car at the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

Next event: April 1-3, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: April 1, Lawton, Oklahoma; April 2, Mesquite, Texas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 1

Related
Motorsport.com

NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

Troconis, the crew chief on Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado, was originally arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with felony second degree assault charges following a confrontation with NASCAR spotter Clayton Hughes. The incident took place at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2 of last year. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

NASCAR Champ Tony Stewart's $30M Ranch Is Most Expensive Home in Indiana

Even race car drivers need to slow down occasionally. For the three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, that meant relaxation at Hidden Hollow Ranch, a custom-built luxury property in his hometown of Columbus, IN. But now, Stewart has decided to motor away from the 415-acre hunting preserve, and it’s on the...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Financial World

NASCAR driver killed in highway crash!

NASCAR’s David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is currently in great grief, given the tragedy experienced by one of its drivers. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass posted the news on his Twitter profile; "Sad news from Texas Highway Patrol. DGR hauler driver Steven Stotts was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers John...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton driver killed in drag racing accident

Lucas McKinney, a drag racer from Elizabethton, was fatally injured Saturday in an accident at Farmington Dragway in Mocksville, North Carolina. A graduate of Hampton, the 22-year-old McKinney won the High School Challenge at Bristol Dragway in 2018. He was the son of Todd and Amy McKinney, successful drag racers in their own right.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Auto Racing#Indycar#Nascar Cup Series#Sports#Times Eastern Nascar Cup#Toyota#Richmond Raceway
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Team Suspension

Over the weekend, Bubba Wallace lost a wheel at Circuit of The Americas. Per NASCAR rules, that’ll result in a four-race suspension for Wallace’s crew chief and two other members of the 23XI racing crew. Well, those fears were confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. Bubba Wallace’s crew chief Robert...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Runner Throws Punch In High School Track Race

A wild scene unfolded at a high school track meet in Florida this past weekend. Though it sounds too absurd to believe, an athlete sucker-punched a runner in the head during the race. While at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee this Saturday, an athlete wearing a black uniform legitimately...
MLB
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Jessica Friesen Set to Return

NASCAR driver Jessica Friesen is set to return to the dirt track world. Friesen, 35, will be racing in the No. 62 on the Bristol Dirt Track. That’s in Bristol, Tenn., and she also will be at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Tenn. Jessica Friesen made her NASCAR Truck Series debut last year and finished 26th in the truck series race. If her last name sounds familiar, then it should. She’s the wife of Cup Series driver Stewart Friesen.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
NASCAR
Racing News

Budweiser called when Dale Earnhardt Jr had the largest beer order in NC

The NASCAR driver was a proud user of his sponsors product but it got their attention when it was more than any location in the entire state of North Carolina. At the height of Dale Earnhardt Jr’s fame, he drove the No. 8 car, sponsored by Budweiser. Yet, being the face of an entire sport meant that he wasn’t able to partake in his sponsors product without creating a public stir.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Richmond Raceway

Distance: 300 miles (400 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 70),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 230), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400) Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 75),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
NFL
Speedway Digest

HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Richmond Advance

● Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) kick off back-to-back-to-back weekends of classic short-track racing when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the .75-mile Richmond (Va.) Raceway oval for Sunday’s Richmond 400. The series ventures south but remains in the Capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia the following weekend for a Saturday-night race under the lights on the half-mile Martinsville Speedway paperclip-shaped oval. And the short-track stretch winds up on the high-banked, half-mile Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway oval for the second annual Food City Dirt Race.
RICHMOND, TX
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Wire: Weekend Preview: Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway offers some unique challenges for the NASCAR Cup Series competitors. With six different winners in as many races and the first short track event up next for the new 2022 Next Gen race cars, it’s hard to imagine a more compelling start to a NASCAR Cup Series season.
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

Buddy Kofoid to Drive No. 51 Toyota for KBM at Bristol Dirt Race

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Toyota Racing Development dirt standout Buddy Kofoid will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra TRD Pro April 16 in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil, a long-time partner at KBM who also sponsors Kofoid’s Keith Kunz Motorsports midget entry, will serve as the primary sponsor on his Toyota for the Truck Series second annual visit to the dirt covered half-mile oval.
BRISTOL, TN
Racing News

Ryan Newman set for return at Richmond Raceway

Ryan Newman is set to race on pavement for the first time in 2022. Last year, Ryan Newman concluded a 22-year-streak of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series. Brad Keselowski stepped in to become a part owner of the newly named Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. He also took over the seat of the No. 6 car, previously driven by Newman.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR’s Richmond Raceway Doing OK Following Today’s Storm

Central Virginia residents sheltered in place Thursday as severe storms and a tornado warning swept the area. Despite the conditions, Richmond Raceway is reportedly still on track to host NASCAR’s Toyota Owners 400 this Sunday. According to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, sources said the race track suffered no damage...
WEATHER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

828K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy