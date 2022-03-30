ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nucor Steel Wins Competition to Be Coolest Thing Made in SC

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nucor steel has been voted the coolest thing made in South Carolina in a contest by the South Carolina Manufacturing Alliance. People voted online, narrowing the field of 16 items down to four and then...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX Carolina

SC "Manufacturing Madness" competition

Tired of the traffic in Spartanburg? Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details about a new plan to try and fix that. DHEC said it will report Covid-19 data once a week on Tuesdays. Greenwood County littering cameras. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Greenwood County officials are cracking down on...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
US News and World Report

U.S. Oil Exports Surge, Drawing Crude Away From Storage Hub

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. oil exports have climbed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and barrels of domestic oil that would typically go to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub are instead being exported via the Gulf Coast, traders said. The invasion threw the oil market into disarray, as companies stopped...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Best Maine Mortgage Lenders of April 2022

Are you interested in living in Maine? There are nearly 739,000 housing units in the Pine Tree State. With a homeownership rate of 73%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, Maine is a popular place to own a home. Maine’s median housing value is approximately...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WRDW-TV

S.C. State House news: Transgender athlete ban heading to House floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A proposal to stop transgender students from playing girls’ and women’s sports in public South Carolina high schools and colleges is moving through the state House after stalling twice last year. Facing a key deadline at the end of next week, lawmakers are fast-tracking controversial...
COLUMBIA, SC
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy