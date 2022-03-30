ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS Plus Games For April Confirmed By Sony

By Catherine Lewis
 1 day ago
Roll up, roll up, that time has rolled around once more. Sony have officially confirmed the lineup of "free" games PS Plus subscribers can get their hands on in April and…they’re exactly the ones we expected they’d be. Thanks, leakers. Anyway, there’s some interesting choices ahead,...

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

