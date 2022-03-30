ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Growth slows for endangered Mexican gray wolf population

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOZVn_0euNr70r00
Endangered Wolves Population This image provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows members of the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team processing a wolf during an annual count in January 2022 in southwestern New Mexico. Officials announced Wednesday, March 30, 2022, that the U.S. population of Mexican wolves has increased by 5% since the previous year, raising the total number of wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona to at least 196 animals. (Susan Dicks/Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team via AP) (Susan Dicks)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — There are now more Mexican gray wolves roaming the southwestern U.S. than at any time since the federal government started to reintroduce the endangered species, wildlife managers said Wednesday.

The results of the latest annual survey of the wolves show there are at least 196 in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona — the sixth straight year that wolf population has increased.

But officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the population's growth in 2021 was tempered by higher than average pup mortality. Life was made more difficult for the wolves because of a persistent drought that has resulted in low precipitation and scant snowpack, the officials said.

Fewer than 40% of pups survived through the end of the year, though more breeding pairs were recorded in 2021.

“We are happy to see the wild population of Mexican wolves continue to grow year after year,” said Brady McGee, coordinator of the Mexican gray wolf recovery program. “The service and our partners remain focused on recovery through improving the genetic health of the wild population and reducing threats, while also working to minimize conflicts with livestock.”

Ranchers continue to have concerns about livestock killed by the wolves, saying efforts to scare the predators away from livestock — by horse riders, nonlethal shots fired from guns and flags put up on fences near cattle — have not been effective enough. Feeding caches for the wolves are also set up by officials to lure wolves away from livestock.

State Rep. Rebecca Dow sent a letter to McGee earlier this month about two separate livestock kills on a grazing allotment in her district. The Republican from the small city of Truth or Consequences said Wednesday that she learned about ranchers forced to camp out on their property to protect their herds.

“Ranching is a way of life in our district and the release of these wolves without proper management is taking away from our community’s right to earn a living,” said Dow, who is seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Unlike wolf reintroductions in Yellowstone National Park and elsewhere in the northern U.S., wildlife managers in the Southwest must deal with a climate that has encouraged a year-round livestock calving season, meaning wolves can prey on the livestock year-round instead of several months of the year.

The rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America, the Mexican wolf was listed as endangered in the 1970s and a U.S.-Mexico captive breeding program was started with the seven remaining wolves in existence.

It’s estimated that thousands of Mexican wolves once roamed from central Mexico to New Mexico, southern Arizona and Texas. Predator eradication programs began in the late 1800s. Within several decades, the predators were all but eliminated from the wild.

There are currently about 380 Mexican wolves in more than 60 zoos and other facilities in the two countries. In Mexico, the wild population numbers around 40, officials have said.

The wolf recovery team placed 22 captive-born pups into seven wild dens in 2021 as part of a cross-fostering program aimed at boosting the population’s genetic diversity. Officials said two of the pups have since been captured and collared and that the effort to determine how many survived will continue this year.

The team also documented 25 wolf deaths in 2021. Officials rarely release many details about those cases that involve illegal shootings.

Environmentalists had hoped the U.S. population would have topped 200 in 2021. They have been pressuring the Fish and Wildlife Service to release more captive wolf packs and to allow the predators to establish new packs in areas beyond the current recovery zone in southwestern New Mexico and southeastern Arizona.

The environmentalists have said that the southern Rockies and the Grand Canyon area would be suitable wolf habitat.

“The disappointing lack of significant growth is a sign that this recovery paradigm is not working,” Chris Smith with the WildEarth Guardians group said in a statement.

Wolves "need better protection and more room to roam and re-establish themselves. U.S. Fish and Wildlife continues to flout the science and bow to political pressure,” Smith said.

Federal officials are expected this summer to finalize a new rule that will govern management of Mexican wolves in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

3 Mountain Lions Killed on Wild Horse Island

State and tribal wildlife officials lethally removed three adult mountain lions from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake this winter, euthanizing the large cats because they had grown habituated to people and were preying on an isolated population of bighorn sheep used for herd augmentations across the West. Bears and...
ANIMALS
NBC News

Famous bull elk in Rocky Mountain National Park dies

A bull elk with magnificent antlers that was a favorite of photographers and visitors to Rocky Mountain National Park has died, according to the National Park Service. Known as “Bruno,” “Kahuna” and “Incredibull,” the Colorado animal was estimated to be over 10 years old.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
Vail Daily

CPW no longer final arbiter of wolf reintroduction after court relists species as endangered

A federal court ruling in February relisting gray wolves as an endangered species across much of the United States could complicate Colorado’s wolf reintroduction effort. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated its latest intention to delist wolves in May 2019. Colorado voters then approved wolf reintroduction in November 2020, and the final delisting was published soon after. Colorado Parks and Wildlife assumed management authority of wolves in January of 2021.
COLORADO STATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Dow
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gray Wolves#Endangered Species#Mexican
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Grand Teton National Park Officials Report First Grizzly Bear Out of Hibernation of 2022

Though I’m a fan of winter weather and the cold, things seem to finally be warming up for the year. On the plus side, it’s perfect camping weather. Bears seem to know it’s that time too and are beginning to emerge from their long winter slumber. Last week, Yellowstone National Park saw grizzly bears emerging from hibernation and now Grand Teton National Park officials are reporting the same.
ANIMALS
Independent Record

FWP kills island pumas threatening bighorns

To protect a rare population of bighorn sheep, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists recently killed three mountain lions on Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island. The lions also appeared habituated to people, according to landowners and visitors on the 2,163-acre island. Given the regular tourist activity at a state park on the island and the lions’ impact on the bighorn numbers, FWP and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Wildlife Division agreed the cats needed to be removed.
ANIMALS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy