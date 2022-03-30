ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Even as inflation bites, corporate profits remain flush

By STAN CHOE
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qy6Lt_0euNq7uE00
Inflation-Corporate Profits FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020 file photo a man wearing a mask passes the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Businesses are facing higher gasoline and heating bills, just like consumers, in addition to higher expenses for labor and raw materials. But unlike many middle- and lower-income Americans, they’ve been making more than enough extra income to cover the additional costs. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — (AP) — What’s immune to high inflation? So far, the profits at big U.S. companies.

Businesses are facing higher gasoline and heating bills, just like consumers, in addition to higher expenses for labor and raw materials. But unlike many middle- and lower-income Americans, they’ve been making more than enough extra income to cover the additional costs.

Big companies have successfully raised prices for their products, from cups of coffee to auto parts to cans of paint, because their customers have kept lining up regardless. The result: record profits at the end of 2021 as revenue rose and a good chunk of each $1 of that revenue made it to the bottom line.

“A lot of the price pressures are just getting passed along” from companies to their customers, said Alex Arnon, associate director of policy analysis at the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a research initiative.

What's uncertain is how much longer the trend may last, before customers sharply cut back on their purchases. A U.S. government report on Thursday will show how much buying consumers did in February after taking higher prices into account. In April, more clues will arrive as companies line up to tell Wall Street how much profit they made during the first three months of 2022.

The last such round of conference calls for CEOs was a rousing success for the companies. With customers itching to spend, and many sitting on savings built up with help from U.S. government stimulus programs, CEOs often pointed to “low elasticities of demand." That’s an economist’s way of saying customers continued to buy even when prices were rising, and it means companies have less incentive to keep prices low.

“The overwhelming message from most companies in this earnings season is still that demand remains strong and continues to exceed their ability to meet it,” Deutsche Bank Chief Strategist Binky Chadha wrote in a recent report about the fourth-quarter results.

The coffee giant Starbucks raised prices once in October and then again in January, for example. Executives recently told Wall Street it was planning more increases to help “mitigate cost pressures.”

Those past price bumps didn't discourage Starbucks customers, John Culver, group president, North America and chief operating officer, told analysts during a call last month. “To the contrary, our customer demand continues to grow.”

He made the comments after Starbucks reported a 31% jump in profit for the latest quarter from the prior year. Wall Street expected even stronger growth.

Companies aren’t able to blindly raise prices across the board. At Amphenol, which sells fiber optic connectors, antennas and other products to manufacturers, CEO Adam Norwitt said prices are easier to raise in some markets than others.

“We were there for our customers through the pandemic,” he said in a call with analysts. “We were there for them when maybe others were not through the supply-chain crisis. And so that, all things being equal, should position us well to be able to ask nicely of our customers that they should share in that.”

Amphenol reported record earnings per share and record revenue for the last three months of 2021.

Earnings across S&P 500 companies jumped a little more than 30% in the latest quarter. Margins, which show how much profit companies make off every $1 in revenue, remained near record levels, even as expenses sometimes rose by hundreds of millions of dollars.

In the last three months of 2021, companies in the S&P 500 held onto $12.40 of every $100 in revenue as profit, according to FactSet. That’s down a bit from previous quarters, but still above the average of $11 over the last five years.

For the first three months of 2022, analysts expect a further dip to $12.20, partly because costs continue to rise.

The story for many U.S. households has been more painful, with the least wealthy Americans hit hardest by the price increases coming from companies. Even though many workers got raises last year, they often weren't enough to cover higher bills.

The typical working household making $40,000 to $60,000 earned $2,193 more in 2021 than the year before, according to an analysis by Penn Wharton Budget Model. That fell short of the $2,712 in additional costs due to inflation, leaving that household $519 in the hole.

And the pressure may crank even higher after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which caused extreme price swings for oil, wheat and other commodities the region produces.

“The consumer has been able to accept higher prices, so far,” said Nate Thooft, chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at Manulife Investment Management. “I say so far because the game is being ramped up again with gas prices at all-time highs.”

The war's exact effect on inflation is unclear. Oil prices have been nearly as quick to plunge as to surge recently, for example, given all the uncertainties.

Economists aren’t surprised corporate profit margins have remained so high, which they say is a result of the economy roaring out of its coronavirus-caused shutdown. Buyers are increasing their purchases faster than businesses can increase the amount of stuff on shelves to sell.

“There’s so much capital out there, it’s so easy to get and almost free” with interest rates near record lows, said Ann Miletti, head of active equity at Allspring Global Investments. “It’s not surprising that growth rates have stayed higher, margins have been more sustainable and consumers have had more in their pockets to spend.”

Now the Federal Reserve has begun raising interest rates off record lows, which should slow purchases. U.S. households may also be set to return to more “normal” buying activity, no longer fueled by as much government stimulus. They may also exhaust the pent-up demand from the pandemic.

The hope among economists is that capitalism will also do what it does, and the high profit margins signal to companies they should ramp up production to maximize their sales. New competitors should also be attracted after seeing the big profits available. All that should lead to slowdowns in price increases and a steady erosion of margins.

That’s the optimistic scenario in the eyes of Arnon at the Penn Wharton Budget Model. But he acknowledges worse-case scenarios that could lead corporate profit margins and inflation to stay high. They chiefly center around an economy that's no longer well-functioning or competitive.

“If two years from now, we’re talking about margins going up from here,” he said, “that would be the clearest signal.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WDBO
WDBO

20K+

Followers

57K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FOXBusiness

Yellen says inflation is ‘likely’ to be 'very uncomfortably high' for another year

Inflation reached another 40-year high in February with consumer prices rising 7.9% annually. Although the Federal Reserve is planning to implement multiple benchmark rate hikes in 2022 to restrain soaring inflation, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicts that price acceleration will continue to impact consumers throughout the year. "We’re likely to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street has a recession obsession. What does the data say?

March 29 (Reuters) - A favorite Wall Street harbinger of business-cycle downturns sent up a warning flare that a recession may be on the horizon on Tuesday, just hours after the latest data on the U.S. economy showed business demand for workers remained strong and consumers were still confident despite some worries about inflation.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Culver
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Why inflation will get worse before it gets better

On March 21, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a lecture titled "Restoring Price Stability" at the 38th Annual Economic Policy Conference National Association for Business Economics in Washington, D.C. On the topic of inflation, foremost in the minds of most Americans, Powell admitted he and his colleagues grossly underestimated...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gas Prices#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Reuters

Wall Street worries again over Ukraine, inflation

BOSTON, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined broadly while oil prices and Treasury yields pushed higher on Monday as investors refocused on risks from conflict in Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's actions on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 201.94 points, or 0.58%, to 34,552.99, the...
STOCKS
FingerLakes1.com

Inflation: Gas prices will get even higher

Experts say that there are two main reasons. Gas prices have been driven up because of the increased cost of crude oil. Residents of Alaska could get $1,300 in new proposal. Why are gas prices so high and will they go back down?. Gas prices have increased has oil prices...
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

Investors are beginning to hoard cash on recession fears: BofA

Investors are starting to get very nervous about the market's near-term direction, and it shows in their actions. "Russia/Ukraine drives fund manager cash levels to highest since April 2020 (COVID), global growth optimism to lowest since Jul’08 (Lehman)," said Michael Hartnett, Bank of America chief investment strategist, in the latest survey of managers from the bank.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Wichita Eagle

Will Consumer Spending Drop and Take Down the Economy?

Consumers are obviously very important for the economy, with their spending accounting for more than two-thirds of economic output. The consumer has played a vital role in helping the economy rebound from the economic slump caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020. Consumer spending rose a solid 3.1% annualized in the fourth quarter.
BUSINESS
Washington Times

Corporate 'greed' is not the cause of inflation

President Biden’s State of the Union address made clear that his “top priority is getting prices under control.” This follows polls showing that by January, inflation replaced COVID-19 as Americans’ top concern. Prices surged 7.5% over the past year, the highest Consumer Price Index reading in four decades.
BUSINESS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy