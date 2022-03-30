ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Weather Outlook for March 30

By Emma Widmar
 1 day ago
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for today, March 30. Rain and snow are to be expected. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of East-central, South-central, and Southeast Wisconsin.

The following weather statement affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green-Rock, and Walworth.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Rain is expected throughout the day. There is a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day as well. As a cold front moves through later tonight, western portions of the area can expect to see about an inch of snow. Likewise, light snow chances will continue into Thursday morning. An inch or less is expected across the area. Slushy and slippery roads are possible due to these weather conditions.

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on weather conditions and more.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Racine, WI
Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

