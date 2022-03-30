National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Weather Outlook for March 30

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for today, March 30. Rain and snow are to be expected. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of East-central, South-central, and Southeast Wisconsin.

The following weather statement affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green-Rock, and Walworth.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Rain is expected throughout the day. There is a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day as well. As a cold front moves through later tonight, western portions of the area can expect to see about an inch of snow. Likewise, light snow chances will continue into Thursday morning. An inch or less is expected across the area. Slushy and slippery roads are possible due to these weather conditions.

