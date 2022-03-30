ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The light from this star that astronomers just spotted is 12.9 billion years old

By Nell Greenfieldboyce
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 1 day ago
Astronomers have used the Hubble Space Telescope to capture light from what appears to be the most distant single star ever seen. Because light takes time to travel through space, scientists see this star as it appeared when its light began its journey 12.9 billion years ago — just 900 million...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

