TEMPE, AZ — After years of planning and construction, the Sidney Poitier New American Film School at ASU is gearing up for its big blockbuster debut this Fall. "You can build any fantasy world you want," explained Jake Pinholster, Associate Dean and founding director of the Media and Immersive eXperience Center. "You can build or design projects up to and including a full-scale house. You can shoot a feature film in here. You can do performance work. It's just a playground for the imagination."

TEMPE, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO